RFG Advisory LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1,678.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $116.53 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.67 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.