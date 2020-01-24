RFG Advisory LLC Invests $352,000 in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after acquiring an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Insiders sold a total of 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

ABC opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

