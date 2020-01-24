RFG Advisory LLC Invests $366,000 in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,112 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,336,000 after acquiring an additional 64,118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

Shares of TJX opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

