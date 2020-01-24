RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,030 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autodesk from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

Shares of ADSK opened at $198.60 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $198.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 300.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

