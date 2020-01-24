RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,622,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.56. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

