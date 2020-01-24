RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 7,497 Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $56.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

