RFG Advisory LLC Sells 438 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

