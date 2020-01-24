Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) shares traded down 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, 7,563,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,673,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23).

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

