Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million.

NASDAQ RVSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.57. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

