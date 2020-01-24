Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Shares Down 3.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 31,094 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 53,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 million and a P/E ratio of 25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.41.

Get Robex Resources alerts:

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.48 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold. The company operates Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits located in west Mali.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.