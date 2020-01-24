Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 7.8% Higher

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.63, 339,382 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 431,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $166.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 139.38% and a negative net margin of 57.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 61.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 31.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.