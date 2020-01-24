Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 203.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 981,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.09. 224,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $134.46 and a 12-month high of $169.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

