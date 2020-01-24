Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in UGI were worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Roger Perreault acquired 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $43.59. 89,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,725. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

