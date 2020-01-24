Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 27,297 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 119.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.19. 3,906,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,875. The company has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

