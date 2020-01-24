Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,853,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,249,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,533. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

