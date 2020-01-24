Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 1,381 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,076. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

