Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$66.12. 662,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit