Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$66.12. 662,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,109. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of C$60.06 and a twelve month high of C$73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

