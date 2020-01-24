Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys New Shares in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 777,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,567 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 442,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after buying an additional 167,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

PINC opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38. Premier Inc has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.