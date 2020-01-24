Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $134.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.