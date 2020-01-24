Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 275.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

