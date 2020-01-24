Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 275.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.11.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
