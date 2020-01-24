Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.06% of Customers Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $23.53 on Friday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $710.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

