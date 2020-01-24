Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,220 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $959,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.98.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.12 and a 12 month high of $100.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

