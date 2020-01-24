Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 81,449 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,449 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MJ. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.78. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.