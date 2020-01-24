Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $356,000 Position in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,146,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tristate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $734.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

