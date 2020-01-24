Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $526,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,736 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after buying an additional 734,772 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 411,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.