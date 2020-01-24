Round Table Services LLC Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Round Table Services LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FIX reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.97.

Intel stock traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,606,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,784,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $62.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

