Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE WU opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

