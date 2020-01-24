Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price objective on The Western Union and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

NYSE WU opened at $27.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 475.84% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,930.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,955 shares of company stock worth $1,975,551. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 27.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 73.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Analyst Recommendations for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit