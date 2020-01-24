Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Underweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Shares of LON RMG opened at GBX 204.71 ($2.69) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.28. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Insiders purchased a total of 300,128 shares of company stock worth $70,229,880 in the last 90 days.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

