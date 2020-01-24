RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €32.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €32.50 ($37.79) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RWE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RWE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €29.79 ($34.64).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €31.80 ($36.98) on Friday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.42.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

