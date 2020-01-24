Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RHP. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.67. 1,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 223.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

