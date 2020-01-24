salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 6,251 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total value of $1,158,872.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.11. 4,653,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,397,158. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.73, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

