SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $0.91. SandRidge Permian Trust shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 1,095 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 79.69%. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 1,672.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

