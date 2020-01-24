Savior LLC Acquires Shares of 210 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $309,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 632,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,331,000 after purchasing an additional 58,328 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

DHR stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

