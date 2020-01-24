Savior LLC Buys Shares of 238 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 39.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,654,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $140.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.33 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $134.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

