Savior LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCF. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,643,000.

NYSEARCA ISCF opened at $31.87 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.61.

