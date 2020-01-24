Savior LLC Invests $44,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 20,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $231.24 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

