Savior LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.69. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

