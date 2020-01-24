Savior LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8,442.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,336,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,808,000 after purchasing an additional 224,308 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,317,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,201,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,788,000 after purchasing an additional 132,525 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $10,098,505.41. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

