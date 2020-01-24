Savior LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,970,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

NYSE:NSC opened at $208.61 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $160.19 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

