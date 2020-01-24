Savior LLC Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Savior LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,310,000 after purchasing an additional 151,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $122.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $80.58 and a 52-week high of $122.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.