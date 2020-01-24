Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Relaxing Retirement Coach’s 8th Largest Position

Relaxing Retirement Coach lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 296,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.