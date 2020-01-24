Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Trading Down 5.9%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s share price fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $29.02, 2,125,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,617,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STNG. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

