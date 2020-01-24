SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $128.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.35.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $990,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,080.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,483 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $148,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

