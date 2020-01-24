SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,118 Shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of RIVERNORTH DO/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 29.8% during the third quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get RIVERNORTH DO/COM alerts:

OPP opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP).

Receive News & Ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIVERNORTH DO/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.