SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,494 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 933,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,966,000 after purchasing an additional 143,265 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $65.24 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $51.93 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

