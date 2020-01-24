SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 249,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AMBC stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.68 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

