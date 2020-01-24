SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $92.85 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.