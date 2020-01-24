Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Shares Up 6.5%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.47, 968,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,183,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seadrill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDRL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 7,978.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,879,843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 118.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,538,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 232.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,284,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 1,597,822 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 230.2% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,717,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,197,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seadrill by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 524,757 shares in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

