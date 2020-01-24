Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Secoo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Secoo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Secoo has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Secoo had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $271.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SECO. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Secoo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,905,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

