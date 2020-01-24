Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) Insider Paul Anthony Lynam Sells 103,680 Shares

Secure Trust Bank Plc (LON:STB) insider Paul Anthony Lynam sold 103,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39), for a total value of £1,607,040 ($2,113,970.01).

STB traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,580 ($20.78). 113,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The firm has a market cap of $291.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,578.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,413.90. Secure Trust Bank Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,130 ($14.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

STB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Secure Trust Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,464.75 ($19.27).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

